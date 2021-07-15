Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) Shares Gap Down to $24.00

Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.00, but opened at $23.14. Moxian shares last traded at $26.62, with a volume of 139,439 shares trading hands.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.05.
Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.
About Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC)
Moxian, Inc operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It serves small and medium sized enterprises.
