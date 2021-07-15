Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) Shares Gap Down to $24.00

Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.00, but opened at $23.14. Moxian shares last traded at $26.62, with a volume of 139,439 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.05.

Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moxian by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Moxian in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Moxian in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Moxian in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Moxian by 1,559.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 226,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

About Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC)

Moxian, Inc operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It serves small and medium sized enterprises.

