Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.20. Movano shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 48,421 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.04.

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Movano in the 1st quarter worth about $4,986,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Movano in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Movano in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Movano Inc, a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc and changed its name to Movano Inc in August 2018.

