Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a growth of 362.4% from the June 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of Mountain High Acquisitions stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. 396,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,891. Mountain High Acquisitions has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02.
Mountain High Acquisitions Company Profile
Recommended Story: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Mountain High Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain High Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.