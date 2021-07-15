Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a growth of 362.4% from the June 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Mountain High Acquisitions stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. 396,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,891. Mountain High Acquisitions has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02.

Mountain High Acquisitions Company Profile

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp focuses on the acquisition and development of businesses and other assets within the hemp industry. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

