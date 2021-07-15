Morguard (TSE:MRC) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $142.78

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$142.78 and traded as high as C$148.96. Morguard shares last traded at C$146.75, with a volume of 6,408 shares trading hands.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Morguard from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of -13.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$142.78.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Morguard’s dividend payout ratio is -5.72%.
Morguard Company Profile (TSE:MRC)
Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops real estate properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 25, 2021, the company owned a portfolio of 203 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties that comprised 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.9 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,517 hotel rooms.
