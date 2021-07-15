Morgan Stanley Increases Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target to $150.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its target price upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.42.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $143.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.67. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $60.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,903,686. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total value of $38,117.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,331 shares of company stock worth $19,433,162. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

