Morgan Stanley Increases Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target to $27.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BBBY. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $27.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 1.84. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.96) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $1,437,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,072,104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,326,000 after purchasing an additional 153,137 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,114.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,501,433 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,478 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth about $42,493,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083,455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $60,732,000 after acquiring an additional 127,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,970,983 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

