Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of WalkMe in a report on Sunday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of WalkMe in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of WalkMe in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of WalkMe in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, WalkMe presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.29.

Shares of NASDAQ WKME opened at $29.13 on Monday. WalkMe has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $32.04.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

