Morgan Stanley Analysts Give MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) a $1.79 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a $1.79 price target on MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised MAN GRP PLC/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BNP Paribas raised MAN GRP PLC/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

OTCMKTS MNGPY opened at $1.79 on Monday. MAN GRP PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79.

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

