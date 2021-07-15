Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €8.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LHA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.47 ($5.26) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Independent Research set a €9.90 ($11.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €7.50 ($8.82).

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €9.66 ($11.36) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 762.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is €10.40. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a twelve month high of €12.96 ($15.25).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

