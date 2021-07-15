Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Shares Gap Up to $19.24

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.24, but opened at $20.01. Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.85, with a volume of 1,679 shares changing hands.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.