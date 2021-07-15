MONK (MONK) Price Tops $0.0611

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. During the last week, MONK has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. MONK has a market cap of $784,534.15 and $1,275.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MONK coin can currently be bought for $0.0611 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002028 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000311 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008486 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001662 BTC.

MONK Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,850,595 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

