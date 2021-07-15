MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Raised to $320.00 at Mizuho

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MDB. Citigroup boosted their target price on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $409.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $376.75.

Get MongoDB alerts:

NASDAQ MDB opened at $339.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $322.09. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $186.27 and a 52-week high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The company had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 588 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.51, for a total transaction of $210,215.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,404,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,126,012.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.80, for a total value of $9,058,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,330 shares in the company, valued at $69,185,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,376 shares of company stock valued at $78,196,329 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 39.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.