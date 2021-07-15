ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ModivCare Inc. is a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. ModivCare Inc., formerly known as The Providence Service Corporation, is based in DENVER. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MODV. TheStreet upgraded ModivCare from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barrington Research upped their price target on ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ MODV opened at $165.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.62. ModivCare has a one year low of $77.75 and a one year high of $184.71.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. ModivCare had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $453.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.06 million. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ModivCare will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 0.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter worth $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter worth $53,000.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

