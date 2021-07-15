MML Investors Services LLC Sells 4,379 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,379 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January by 233.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January during the 4th quarter worth about $303,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UJAN opened at $31.07 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $31.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.87.

