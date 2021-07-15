MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 317 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 623.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 772.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,841,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,068,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 3,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,414,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,089 shares in the company, valued at $6,435,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,093 shares of company stock worth $12,149,690. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.20.

GNRC stock opened at $436.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.79, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $359.06. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.23 and a 52 week high of $452.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.16 million. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

