MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF stock opened at $52.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.79. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $50.87 and a 12-month high of $52.38.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

