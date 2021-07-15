MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Longbow Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.19.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $140.42 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $95.53 and a one year high of $166.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.413 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.16%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $175,787.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $368,702.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,871 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

