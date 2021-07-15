MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in MongoDB by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after buying an additional 17,097 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,964,000. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,536,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in MongoDB by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.80, for a total transaction of $9,058,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,185,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 9,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.70, for a total transaction of $2,922,479.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 53,186 shares in the company, valued at $16,950,378.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,376 shares of company stock worth $78,196,329 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $339.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $322.09. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.27 and a 12 month high of $428.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.57 and a beta of 0.75.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MDB shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.75.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.