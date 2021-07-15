MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 113.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAR. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.35.

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International stock opened at $139.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.32. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.30 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a PE ratio of -148.54 and a beta of 1.88.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

