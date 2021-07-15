MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 304 Shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.54% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $582,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CZA opened at $90.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.39. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $63.00 and a one year high of $92.74.

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

