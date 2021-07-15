Mizuho Boosts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $250.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Zscaler from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $219.27.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $224.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of -130.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.45. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $113.81 and a 12-month high of $236.46.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.91, for a total value of $1,133,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,718,246.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $10,239,711.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,915 shares in the company, valued at $73,586,679.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,971 shares of company stock valued at $31,509,902 in the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 17.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 2.9% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 21.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.8% during the first quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.