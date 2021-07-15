Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Purchased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 11.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUFG. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter worth $60,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.61. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $6.02.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.