Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) Short Interest Up 311.7% in June

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a growth of 311.7% from the June 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,178,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MITI traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.21. 245,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,308,389. Mitesco has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24.

Get Mitesco alerts:

Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Mitesco, Inc operates medical clinics under the The Good Clinic name in North East Minneapolis, the United States. It offers wellness coaching, behavioral health care, episodic care, dermatologic services, and supplements. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc and changed its name to Mitesco, Inc in April 2020.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Mitesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.