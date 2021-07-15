Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.00 Million

Equities analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) will report $29.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.00 million and the lowest is $11.00 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $52.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 million to $109.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $96.42 million, with estimates ranging from $44.76 million to $146.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.01).

MIRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

NASDAQ MIRM opened at $15.65 on Monday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.07.

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 99,325 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $1,570,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 49,239 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $797,671.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,163 shares of company stock worth $2,548,289. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,689,000 after buying an additional 132,920 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

