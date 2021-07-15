Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Price Up 3% Over Last 7 Days

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. During the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded 3% higher against the dollar. Mirrored Netflix has a market cap of $29.58 million and $330,918.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be bought for $561.67 or 0.01769366 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Netflix alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00040896 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00113932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00150223 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,654.20 or 0.99716072 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $311.63 or 0.00981679 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Coin Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 52,658 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Netflix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Netflix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.