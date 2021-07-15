Mirrored Apple Price Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 15th. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be purchased for $148.72 or 0.00467443 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Apple has a total market cap of $33.45 million and $340,708.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00041073 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00114195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00149527 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,806.89 or 0.99972692 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $314.05 or 0.00987102 BTC.

About Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 224,932 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Apple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Apple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

