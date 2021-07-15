Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 650.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:MRVSY remained flat at $$7.14 during midday trading on Thursday. Minerva has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.64.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Minerva in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Minerva SA engages in the production and sale of fresh beef, livestock, and by-products in Brazil. It is also involved in slaughtering and deboning, and processing of cattle, meat, beef, and sheep meat; selling chilled, frozen, and processed meat, as well as beef, pork, and poultry products; exporting and selling live cattle; and breeding and selling live cattle, lambs, pigs, and other live animals.

