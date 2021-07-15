Mina Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.00 Million (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00003493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a market capitalization of $191.98 million and approximately $5.00 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00041352 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00115721 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.69 or 0.00148884 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,323.20 or 0.99888159 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 175,274,056 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

