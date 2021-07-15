Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $8,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSEX. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 75.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSEX has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $90.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $97.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58 and a beta of 0.27.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $32.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other news, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,002 shares in the company, valued at $432,673. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 2,500 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $213,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 3,800 shares of company stock worth $325,351 over the last three months. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

