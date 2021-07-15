Michael Dastoor Sells 10,000 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $579,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $57.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $58.95.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.43%.

JBL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. upped their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

