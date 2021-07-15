Michael Connolly Miller Sells 3,500 Shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Stock

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $29,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,087. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BNED stock opened at $8.71 on Thursday. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $10.19. The company has a market capitalization of $447.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.29). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 25.48% and a negative net margin of 9.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 479.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 48.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.