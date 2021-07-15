Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.680-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $285 million-$300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $288.90 million.Methode Electronics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.350-$3.750 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MEI traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.91. The company had a trading volume of 660 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,067. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.29. Methode Electronics has a 12 month low of $23.97 and a 12 month high of $50.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.13%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 target price on Methode Electronics and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, CAO Amit N. Patel sold 1,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $49,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,885.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 9,500 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $456,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 439,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,151,353.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $751,460. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.