Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.350-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.Methode Electronics also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.680-$0.800 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MEI traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.87. 744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,067. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.29. Methode Electronics has a 1-year low of $23.97 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 13.13%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 price objective on shares of Methode Electronics and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, VP Anil Shetty sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $245,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $456,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 439,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,151,353.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $751,460 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

