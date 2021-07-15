Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) PT Set at $47.97 by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 target price on Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $47.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.85. Methode Electronics has a 52 week low of $23.97 and a 52 week high of $50.19.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.24%. Methode Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Methode Electronics will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.13%.

In other Methode Electronics news, VP Anil Shetty sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $245,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amit N. Patel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $49,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,885.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $751,460. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.