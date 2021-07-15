Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) PT Set at $47.97 by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 target price on Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $47.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.85. Methode Electronics has a 52 week low of $23.97 and a 52 week high of $50.19.
Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.24%. Methode Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Methode Electronics will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Methode Electronics news, VP Anil Shetty sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $245,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amit N. Patel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $49,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,885.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $751,460. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Methode Electronics
Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.
