Metaverse ETP (ETP) Market Cap Achieves $10.66 Million

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $10.66 million and approximately $51,691.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000426 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Metaverse ETP

ETP is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,654,886 coins and its circulating supply is 78,654,788 coins. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

