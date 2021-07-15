Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) Director Michael James Graves Sells 300,000 Shares

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) Director Michael James Graves sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.08, for a total transaction of 1,524,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,693 shares in the company, valued at 1,878,040.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Meta Materials stock opened at 4.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $338.92 million, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 2.03. Meta Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of 0.42 and a 1-year high of 21.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 11.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMAT. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Materials by 856.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 145,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 130,561 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Materials by 1,485.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 153,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Meta Materials by 1,047.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 196,734 shares during the last quarter. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Materials Inc, a smart materials and photonics company, invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. The company's products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a revolutionary transparent conductive film; and holoOPTIX, a holographic optical component.

