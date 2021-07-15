Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Receives $66.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.11.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMSI shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

In other news, insider Joseph Wright sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $321,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,287.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $734,854.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,666 shares of company stock worth $3,717,133. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMSI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,471,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,446,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,331,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $139,606,000 after buying an additional 266,619 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 999,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,836,000 after buying an additional 228,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,822,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,389,000 after buying an additional 212,022 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMSI stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.01. 11,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,433. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.99. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $39.44 and a 52-week high of $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $248.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.06 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 10.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.