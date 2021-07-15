MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. MercadoLibre reported earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 109%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.64) to $0.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $8.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MercadoLibre.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MELI. DZ Bank began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,000.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,858.37.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 12.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.6% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MELI traded down $41.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,507.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,040. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $941.44 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,431.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4,861.17 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MercadoLibre (MELI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.