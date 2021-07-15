Meme (MEME) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.90 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. During the last week, Meme has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Meme has a market cap of $14.90 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meme coin can now be purchased for approximately $532.04 or 0.01696665 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.98 or 0.00376239 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002960 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000252 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00012344 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001728 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000316 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

