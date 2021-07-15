Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.41.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MLCO. HSBC downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.10 to $16.90 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.76.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.96% and a negative net margin of 78.87%. The business had revenue of $518.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,282,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,920 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,585,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,626 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,857,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,358 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $32,965,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,610,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,068,000 after purchasing an additional 981,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

