Megacoin (MEC) Price Down 5.9% This Week

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. In the last week, Megacoin has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $311,028.21 and approximately $17.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.16 or 0.00397313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00008970 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000580 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Megacoin

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,571,766 coins. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

