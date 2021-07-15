MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at CIBC

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MEGEF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEG Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.58.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEGEF opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $7.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

