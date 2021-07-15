MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 424,600 shares, an increase of 158.0% from the June 15th total of 164,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDVL opened at $9.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.44. MedAvail has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $34.56.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 70.13% and a negative net margin of 291.15%. The business had revenue of $4.03 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that MedAvail will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDVL. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MedAvail during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MedAvail during the fourth quarter worth $471,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MedAvail in the 4th quarter worth $36,876,000. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MedAvail in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MedAvail in the 4th quarter worth $955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on MedAvail from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised MedAvail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.

