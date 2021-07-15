mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$10.81. mdf commerce shares last traded at C$10.52, with a volume of 5,411 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MDF shares. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of mdf commerce in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Acumen Capital dropped their price target on shares of mdf commerce to C$14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$298.81 million and a P/E ratio of -27.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.82.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

