Maximus, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:MMS)

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the health services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Maximus has raised its dividend payment by 522.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Maximus stock opened at $89.08 on Thursday. Maximus has a fifty-two week low of $64.30 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maximus will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Maximus news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $931,266.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,752,161.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 24,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $2,255,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,418,493.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $5,301,200 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMS. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

