Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.92.

Shares of MAXR opened at $34.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.88. Maxar Technologies has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $58.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.81 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.07%.

In other news, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $696,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 862.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

