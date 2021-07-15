Max Vermoken Purchases 159 Shares of SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC) Stock

SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC) insider Max Vermoken purchased 159 shares of SigmaRoc stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £149.46 ($195.27).

Shares of SigmaRoc stock opened at GBX 89.50 ($1.17) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 89.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £250.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29. SigmaRoc plc has a 12 month low of GBX 37 ($0.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 101 ($1.32).

Get SigmaRoc alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on SRC shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of SigmaRoc in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of SigmaRoc in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities reissued a “no recommendation” rating on shares of SigmaRoc in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 92 ($1.20) target price on shares of SigmaRoc in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, and Belgium. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for SigmaRoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaRoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.