Matson (NYSE:MATX) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.580-$3.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of MATX stock opened at $65.39 on Thursday. Matson has a one year low of $34.78 and a one year high of $79.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.76.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.05 million. Matson had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 10.71%. Research analysts anticipate that Matson will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.72%.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Matson in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Matson currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,630,596.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 1,982 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $123,974.10. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,807. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

