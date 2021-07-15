Masters Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Masters Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 33.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,000,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NeoPhotonics were worth $11,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bronson Point Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in NeoPhotonics by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 351,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 252,773 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in NeoPhotonics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NeoPhotonics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 783,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,358,000 after acquiring an additional 29,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 1st quarter valued at $6,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

In other NeoPhotonics news, CFO Elizabeth Lynne Eby sold 90,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $814,116.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 450,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,833.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $151,488.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,400 shares in the company, valued at $151,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,365 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,600. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NeoPhotonics stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.04. 2,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,014. The firm has a market cap of $464.02 million, a P/E ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.28. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $14.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

