Martello Technologies Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DRKOF) Short Interest Up 1,300.0% in June

Martello Technologies Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DRKOF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Martello Technologies Group stock remained flat at $$0.11 during trading on Thursday. Martello Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.13.

Get Martello Technologies Group alerts:

Separately, Desjardins lowered shares of Martello Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Martello Technologies Group Inc, along with its subsidiaries, develops and sells products and solutions that optimize the performance of real-time applications on cloud and enterprise networks. It offers Mitel Performance Analytics, which monitors the status and performance of Mitel and third-party systems in the network; Martello Gizmo, which measures, alerts, and reports on Microsoft 365 user experience; unified communications solution for network health testing; Martello iQ, a service monitoring and analytics platform; and Live Maps, a Windows authentication troubleshooting solution.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Martello Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martello Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.